Regina Hall Talks To Desus & Mero About Starring In The New Movie ‘Shaft,’ Attending Fordham University, And Her Playboy Dream Job [Video]

Watch Regina Hall’s Extended Interview with Desus and Mero

Regina Hall is on top of the world right now–and who better to talk about that with than her Showtime-network mates, Desus & Mero?

The Black Monday actress sits down with the Bodega Boys to talk about starring in the new movie Shaft with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, attending Fordham University, and why her first dream job was being a Playboy bunny. Check out the extended interview down below to see everything that didn’t make it to last night’s show in all it’s glory: