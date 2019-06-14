Calabasas Justice: Kimmy Brought Her Criminal-Reforming Cakes To The White House & Blew Up Twitter

I always thought Kim Kardashian was an idiot but her work on incarceration is admirable. She doesn’t need to be doing any of this, it doesn’t seem like a publicity stunt. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/6eSNhnqRjr — Board man gets paid. (@bkdeadhead) June 14, 2019

Kimmy Cakes Returns To White House & Shatters Twitter

The honorable Kimberly Kardashian returned to the White House to discuss the Second Chance Act–a landmark program that offers Lyft gift cards to help former prisoners travel to job interviews and find work–and other criminal justice initiatives.

And if you’re a smidge skeptical, we are too, especially when she commends President Cheeto Face for being compassionate about prison reform (WHAT???) but we’ll give her props (and a cookie) for using her massive platform to effect change in the community.

Can we just talk about Trump introducing Kim K by saying "she's got really good genes, for everything" pic.twitter.com/Cuy8Xgsjuy — Avery L. (@Aves_DL) June 14, 2019

