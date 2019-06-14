Kimmy Brought Her Criminal-Reforming Cakes To The White House & Blew Up Twitter
By Bossip Staff
The honorable Kimberly Kardashian returned to the White House to discuss the Second Chance Act–a landmark program that offers Lyft gift cards to help former prisoners travel to job interviews and find work–and other criminal justice initiatives.
And if you’re a smidge skeptical, we are too, especially when she commends President Cheeto Face for being compassionate about prison reform (WHAT???) but we’ll give her props (and a cookie) for using her massive platform to effect change in the community.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kimmy K’s latest White House visit on the flip.
