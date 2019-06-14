Pay Yo Bills: Landlord In Rich The Kid’s $33K Rent Dodging Case Now Wants Rapper Punished With $350K Judgment (Exclusive)

Rich The Kid Accused Of Being A Rent Dodger

The landlord suing Rich The Kid for more than $30,000 in back rent now wants to teach the rapper a lesson by slapping him with a $350,000 judgment.

Landlord Haikuhe Chichyan said Rich The Kid never responded to his case accusing the “Rich Forever” CEO of failing to pay the rent, utilities and late fees on the Hollywood Hills manse he’d been renting with his then-pregnant girlfriend Tori Brixx.

And now, Chichyan said in court papers that he not only wants Rich put in default in the case, but he also wants a special fine of $350,000 imposed for all of the inconvenience that he’s had to deal with in bringing the lawsuit.

We exclusively revealed that Chichyan alleged that Rich – whose real name is Dimitri Roger – stopped paying the $22,500 a month rent for the Hollywood mansion beginning in December 2018 even though he signed a half year-long lease promising to pay, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

This case has been fraught with controversy; the lawyer repping the landlord told us that Rich began harassing her after the case was filed, even tweeting her number to his millions of social media followers.

Rich didn’t respond to the case or our request for comment.

A judge has yet to rule on the landlord’s request.