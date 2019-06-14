Nav & Meek Mill’s Visual For “Tap” Features Cameos From 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Young Thug, And More[Video]

Nav And Meek Mill Team Up To Drop A Music Video For “Tap”

Meek Mill has been absolutely everywhere these past few months, but most recently, you can find him on Nav’s new track “Tap” off his latest project, Bad Habits.

The pair just dropped a music video for the collaboration, where they give us some old school yacht parties vibes, bringing in plenty of friends along for the ride–including some special cameos courtesy of everyone from Gunna and Young Thug to 21 Savage, Rick Ross and Lil Pump.

Peep the video down below to see the celeb-filled celebration go down: