You Ain’t Got To Lie Khloe: Eyewitness Confirms Kardashian Attended Kevin Hart’s Wedding Where Tristan Thompson Was With Pregnant Jordan Craig

Was Khloe’s Truth A Whole Lie

Earlier this week Khloe Kardashian attempted to do damage control as the innerwebs were full of reports that her relationship with Tristan Thompson caused pregnancy complications for Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, who was five months pregnant when Kardashian began dating Thompson. But now RadarOnline is poking holes all over Khloe’s “truths,” or rather claims that Thompson and Craig were broken up “long” before Khloe met Tristan — namely by noting that they’ve viewed footage of Thompson, 28 and Craig, 27, seated side by side at Kevin Hart’s wedding to Eniko Parrish. An eyewitness for the tabloid also alleges that Kardashian was at the same wedding on August 13, 2016 with Trey Songz.

“Khloe was there,” the witness confirmed. “She is in a ton of photos and videos from [Kevin Hart’s] wedding. Khloe went with Trey Songz.”

Just two weeks after that wedding, on August 28, 2016, Tristan and Khloe were seen together for the first time at a Los Angeles club.

Is it possible that Khloe never noticed Jordy or her bump with Tristan? Or perhaps that she didn’t see or speak to Tristan at Kevin Hart’s wedding? Or do you think Khloe just didn’t give a damn?