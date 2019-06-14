A Lil Positivity: Carmen de Lavallade, Dapper Dan & “Uncle Nearest” Whiskey Founder Honored At AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Awards Gala

Humanity Of Connection Awards Honored People For Outstanding Contributions To The Black Experience

The tailor who helped give hip hop its style, a legendary dancer and actress and the founder of a spirit brand with African-American roots were among the honorees at AT&T’s Humanity of Connection awards dinner.

Attendees including Cicely Tyson, designer B. Michael, Essence Communications CEO Richelieu Dennis, National Urban League head Marc Morial, the Rev. Al Sharpton and celebrity stylist June Ambrose were spotted at the invite-only affair June 10 at the New York Historical Society in Manhattan.

Event host, journalist Mara Schiavocampo said the guests of honor – Fawn Weaver, Dapper Dan, Linda Spradley-Dunn and Carmen de Lavallade – were chosen for their contributions to the black experience.

The event also kicked off the countdown to the Essence Festival next month in New Orleans. Guests screened a film that charted the festival’s rise and its impact on host city New Orleans. The film, “The 25th Anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival,” was executive produced by Tanya Lombard, the head of Multicultural Engagement and Strategic Alliances for AT&T.