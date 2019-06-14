F**k 12: Punk A$$ Phoenix Cops Threaten To Murder Pregnant Black Mother Because Daughter Accidentally Stole A Barbie

Phoenix Cops Caught On Viral Video Threatening Pregnant Black Woman

Listen, we’ve seen a LOT of videos of police abusing their authority while attempting to bully and intimidate innocent Black people. It’s hard to say that we’ve seen footage that enraged us to this degree.

The following video clip of some Phoenix, Arizona cops threatening MULTIPLES TIMES to kill a pregnant Black mother in front of her children is currently going BIG viral on social media. It’s very hard to watch.

According to 12News, Dravon Ames and his fiancé Iesha Harper were shopping with their daughters, ages 1 and 4, when the eldest girl took a Barbie doll and put it in her backpack. After leaving the store and driving to a nearby apartment complex, some wildly overaggressive police confronted them about the “theft” and this is what happened…

BREAKING: New video shows a deranged cop threatening to shoot a Black mother dead because her 4-year-old toddler "stole" a 99 cent Barbie from a dollar store. UNBELIEVABLE! THIS IS AMERICA… #Racism #PhoenixPD #BlackLivesMAtter #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/bFZ1jcj9cE — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 14, 2019

We’re LIVID.

The b!t¢ha$$ pigs released the following statement via Facebook regarding the incident:

“On June 11, 2019, we were provided video of an officer taking two individuals into custody while investigating a shoplifting incident in the area of 3200 East Roosevelt Street. This occurred after the suspect vehicle was stopped a short distance from the scene of the theft. The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau.”

Weak. Fire these pieces of s#!t and never allow them to be in positions of legal authority ever again.