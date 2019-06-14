DJ Khaled, YG, & John Legend To Honor Nipsey Hussle With Special Tribute Performance At BET Awards

BET Will Honor Nipsey Hussle At 2019 Awards Show

Airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2019 BET Awards are only a little over one week away. It’s set to be a great night for Black entertainment, as Regina Hall is hosting and Cardi B leads the nominations. To top that, BET has also announced a special Nipsey Hussle tribute performed by DJ Khaled, YG, and John Legend.

“Today BET Networks announces Nipsey Hussle as the recipient of the 2019 “BET Awards” Humanitarian Award, BET stated on its website. “In the spirit of uplift he evoked in his community, his work as a devoted son, brother, father, partner, friend and all-around community advocate and philanthropist, musician and businessman, Nipsey will be posthumously honored with the iconic award at the 19th annual Awards show airing live in his hometown of Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 23rd at 8 P.M. ET.”

Be sure to tune in to honor the great Ermias Asghedom. May he rest in peace.