Seen On The Scene: Netflix Hosts World Premiere Of ‘BEATS’ At ABFF Film Festival

Anthony Anderson And Dreezy Celebrate Premiere Of Their New Netflix Movie

In case you weren’t already aware, the ABFF Film Festival is currently in full swing in Miami this week and Thursday night Netflix hosted the world premiere of their new film ‘BEATS,’ which was directed by Chris Robinson and stars Anthony Anderson and Dreezy alongside newcomer Khalil Everage.

We love this shot of Khalil, Chris and Anthony.

And it’s so good to see Dreezy spreading her wings.

Check out more photos below:

Here’s more about BEATS:

In this coming-of-age drama, a reclusive teenage musical

prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard (Anthony Anderson). United by their mutual love of hip hop, they try to free each other from the demons of their past and break into the city’s music scene.

Directed by Chris Robinson (ATL, “The New Edition Story”), BEATS features Everage in his feature film debut and co-stars Uzo Aduba and Emayatzy Corinealdi. BEATS is the ultimate ode to Chicago’s South Side, and its long history of creating music that forms

the city’s beating heart.

‘BEATS’ arrives on Netflix on June 19, 2019