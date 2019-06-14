Yassss, Queen! Missy Elliott Is The FIRST Female Hip-Hop Artist To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Missy Elliott Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Congrats are in order for a true legend!

Missy Elliott is officially the FIRST female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In a taped tribute at Thursday’s ceremony in NYC, President Barack Obama thanked the icon for all she’s given to music and our community.

From The Daily Beast:

“Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways,” [President Obama] said. “Thank you not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard.” Holding back tears, Elliott, who has fought health problems related to Graves disease in recent years, told the audience: “Every time I come up to a podium even with all the work that I’ve done, I don’t know, and I’m assuming it’s just God, I don’t know why I am here… I am thankful.”

Missy also shared a video in front of her Times Square billboard. It reads “Thank you Missy Elliott for 20 years of writing fearless hits.”

My peoples got me out here in the middle of Times Square @Spotify billboard taking flicks😳🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bshYXn0APe — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) June 14, 2019

Salute the queen, plus more photos from her groundbreaking night on the flip.