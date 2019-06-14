#BlackInkCrewCHI: Ryan Henry Takes Us On A Virtual Tour Of The New 9Mag Tattoo Shop [Video]

BlackInkCrewCHI Ryan Henry 9Mag

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Ryan Henry Gives Tour Of New 9Mag

Ryan Henry has a brand new shop to lace people with his signature brand of Black Ink and he’s giving fans a personal tour of the digs.

VH1 took a camera crew to 9Mag to document the hard work that it took to bring the pristine workspace to fruition.

Press play below to check it out.

What do you think of the new 9Mag

