Former Assistant Principal Charged With Murder Of Miami Educator, Was Godfather To Her Children

Former Assistant Principal Accused Of Murdering Kameela Russell

A twisted tale is coming out of Miami that’s shocking the local community. Authorities are reporting that former a former Norland High assistant principal has been arrested and charged with murdering an educator who was a lifelong friend of his.

Kameela Russell, 41, had been missing more than a week before her lifeless body was found floating in a Miami Gardens canal on May 25. Police now say Ernest Joseph Roberts, 39, is responsible and they obtained an arrest warrant for a charge of first-degree murder.

In a warrant obtained by CBS Miami, police reported that they “received several anonymous phone calls suggesting that the former Assistant Principal of Norland Senior High, Ernest Roberts, may be involved in her sudden disappearance.”

They add that Russell and Roberts have known each other since they were children and he is the Godfather of both of her children.

Authorities spoke with a school employee who confessed that Roberts informed him of a note inside a school conference room that read;

“Do you know anyone that can chop up a car? If so or make it “disappear” take these keys. Its behind the speedway racetrack on 441 by County line. Friends are gone and need it to disappear. If not leave + I’ll work it out later. Thrown this note away!” Along with the note, were the keys to an Audi.

Instead of assisting Roberts however, the person called the cops.

The person added that Roberts confessed to hitting an “intruder” with a baseball bat and dragging their dead body through the house before wrapping it in a tarp. Roberts allegedly asked the employee for assistance getting bloodstains out of the carpet.

Wow!

Kameela Russell’s family is surely reeling and wondering why her friend would allegedly do this. We hope this arrest at least gives them some closure as they continue to seek justice.