Drip For Sale: Mass Appeal Launches MAJR, A New Kids Line Featuring. Apparel, Books & Toys

Mass Appeal Launches MAJR, A New Kids Line Featuring Apparel, Books & Toys

Last week, Entertainment company Mass Appeal announced a line of children’s apparel, books, toys and more under the newly launched brand MAJR. The brand, originated as a playful take on the concept of “Mass Appeal Junior”, will inspire and educate the next generation (newborn through pre-teen) through the global movement of hip hop culture in which Mass Appeal has become a dominant voice. The overlapping worlds of music, fashion, art and popular culture will drive MAJR’s injection of diverse perspective into the kids products market.

MAJR launches with a selection of apparel available with matching designs for parents and children. The first toy in the collection, “Boomblox”, a set of building blocks that form into an old-school boombox, has also been announced, with shipping expected to take place in the fall.

In addition to apparel and toys, a cornerstone of the new brand will be a collection of kids’ books driven by some of the biggest names in hip hop. The first book, inspired by Mass Appeal co-owner Nas’ hit song “I Can”, will be the “I Know I Can” book series, empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up.