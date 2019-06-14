Ruh-Roh, Shaggy: Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk With Criminal Intent To Commit Murder

Judge Finds Probable Cause In Lil Durk’s Atlanta Shooting

Things are NOT looking up for Lil’ Durk in his shooting case.

According to WSB-TV, a detective testified today that video evidence shows Durk shooting a man as he drove away from The Varsity in downtown Atlanta.

Today’s hearing was to determine whether or not there was probable cause to charge Durk with intent to murder. Based on everything that was said in court, the judge determined that there is PLENTY of probable cause to charge Durk.

BREAKING NOW: Judge finds probable cause for Lil Durk and his codefendant to be charged with possession & criminal intent to commit murder among other charges, details at 5p @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UwstjrX40e — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) June 14, 2019

We expect lots of updates on this story and we’ll have more details as they become available.