Florida Crazies: Man High On Coke And Meth Steals Mail Truck And Leads Cops On Medium-Speed Chase

Florida Man High On Drugs Crashes Stolen Mail Truck After Chase

Florida is forever a forum for f***ery.

TheDrive is reporting that a man has been arrested for carjacking a USPS mail truck and leading police on a chase down the highway.

29-year-old Jesse Estep sprayed a postal worker with a can of mace and demanded her keys. Police followed Jesse for 14 miles before he crashed the trucked and flipped it over on I-95.

MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING MAIL TRUCK: Deputies arrested a man who says he was high on cocaine and methamphetamine when he stole a USPS truck and took police on a pursuit spanning 14 miles. @FlaglerSheriff @VolusiaSheriff https://t.co/puuPHoMZ6c @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ARKvMb9csa — Clay LePard (@ClayLePardNews6) June 9, 2019

Here’s the chase from another angle.

Florida, ladies and gentlemen.