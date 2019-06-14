Florida Crazies: Man High On Coke And Meth Steals Mail Truck And Leads Cops On Medium-Speed Chase
- By Bossip Staff
Florida Man High On Drugs Crashes Stolen Mail Truck After Chase
Florida is forever a forum for f***ery.
TheDrive is reporting that a man has been arrested for carjacking a USPS mail truck and leading police on a chase down the highway.
29-year-old Jesse Estep sprayed a postal worker with a can of mace and demanded her keys. Police followed Jesse for 14 miles before he crashed the trucked and flipped it over on I-95.
Here’s the chase from another angle.
Florida, ladies and gentlemen.
