Florida Crazies: Man High On Coke And Meth Steals Mail Truck And Leads Cops On Medium-Speed Chase

Florida Man High On Drugs Crashes Stolen Mail Truck After Chase

Florida is forever a forum for f***ery.

TheDrive is reporting that a man has been arrested for carjacking a USPS mail truck and leading police on a chase down the highway.

29-year-old Jesse Estep sprayed a postal worker with a can of mace and demanded her keys. Police followed Jesse for 14 miles before he crashed the trucked and flipped it over on I-95.

Here’s the chase from another angle.

Florida, ladies and gentlemen.

