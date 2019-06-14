Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani Break Down Some ‘Men In Black’ Fan Theories [Video]

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani Talk Fan Theories

The stars of Men In Black: International—Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Kumail Nanjiani–stopped by Vanity Fair this week to break down some of the most interesting and outrageous Men In Black fan theories.

Some of the questions they answer include: Are the Men in Black in the MCU? Will there be an Agent K cameo? Did the MIB neutralize Thor and Valkyrie and convince them to be MIB agents? Find out the answer to those theories and more by checking out the cast’s break down below: