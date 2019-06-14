Diddy Maturely Makes A Post Congratulating Cassie On Her Pregnancy
Diddy isn’t bitter at all about his girlfriend of 10 years moving on and having a baby with someone else after just MONTHS of dating—-really, he’s just fine.
The Bad Boy Records head made that emphatically clear today with a sweet post to Cassie and her new man Alex Fine. As previously reported the couple who made things official in December are expecting a baby girl.
“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E,” wrote Diddy.
Diddy’s been getting praise from fellow celebs for the congratulatory post like Russell Simmons who wrote, “You are a good man” and Lil Scrappy who added, “That’s what real ones do.”
Despite all the positivity, Twitter’s convinced that Sean Combs actually Bad Boy bawled while writing that IG post to his longtime love.
Do YOU think Diddy’s sincerely happy for Cassie or is he sad that his “official girl’s” moved ALL the way on?
