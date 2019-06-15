JusticeForJunior : All 5 Suspects Were Found Guilty Of The Murder Of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz

There’s Finally Justice For Junior

According to The New York Post, a Bronx jury convicted five gangbangers of the mistaken identity murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in a bodega last year.

The perps were found guilty of ALL four charges that each of them faced; including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy and second-degree gang assault. They are among a crowd of some one dozen accused young gang members who allegedly surrounded him outside a bodega on East 183rd Street.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was struck multiple times with knives and machetes; a single knife stab to the neck tragically claimed his life, a coroner testified. Prosecutors testified that Junior “fought like hell” to escape his killers, who mistook him being part of the rival Sunset gang.

He ran to St. Barnabas Hospital but collapsed and died before getting help for his injuries.

Juniors mother spoke after the trial saying: