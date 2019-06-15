Toronto Raptors Executive Masai Ujiri Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Slapping A Cop After Game 6 [Video]

Raptors Executive Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Assaulting A Cop

According to ESPN, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri for suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

The alleged incident occurred after Game 6 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, following the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title. Ujiri reportedly tried to join the team on the floor, but was stopped by a deputy. Ujiri watched the end of the championship game on television outside the Raptors’ locker room with other team executives. He then walked down the tunnel to the floor to join the on-court celebration with his team.

UPDATE: @Raptors statement on incident after #NBAFinals Game 6 involving team president and @ACSOSheriffs deputy.

“The incident is being looked at, and we are cooperating with authorities. We look forward to resolving the situation.”https://t.co/oSN3savNeL

[Video: @BENBALLER] pic.twitter.com/dUvKxbU6uM — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Ray Kelly, said:

“Mr. Ujiri was unknown to the deputy at that time. He [the deputy] asked him for a credential,” “He shoved the deputy out of the way and walked toward the court. The deputy pushed back. The president came forward more with a more significant push and ended up striking the deputy in the face.”

The sheriff’s office is gathering information on what occurred, talking to witnesses and members of the security teams as well as gathering available video, Kelly said Friday.