Soured Swirl: Van Jones & His Milk of Magnesia Maiden Finalized Their Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage

Van Jones Is Officially Calling it Quits With His Wife

According to The Blast, Van Jones and his ex are saying its a wrap for their marriage.

Jones and Jana Carter filed their judgment package with the court. Once the judge signs off on the details, their divorce will become official. Carter filed for divorce from the “Van Jones Show” host last year and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Mattai and Cabral.

The couple wed in 2005 and separated last May.

