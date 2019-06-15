A Mississippi Restaurant Is Under Fire After An Employee Referred To Customers As “Black B**ches” On Their Receipt

Mississippi Restaurant Is Facing Backlash For One Employee’s Racism

One employee working the drive-thru window at a restaurant in Mississippi ended up being fired on Monday after printing a derogatory name on a Black customer’s receipt.

According to Alexia Washington, she and a friend visited Who Dat’s on Friday night and placed a meal order, but once they saw what was on the receipt, they were disgusted. “Something told me to look at my receipt,” Washington said, according to WMC Action News. Printed at the top of the receipt were the words “Black b**ches in silver car.”

She said she immediately reported the inappropriate text to the manager at Who Dat’s, who made the employee apologize–But of course, she was still disturbed by the worker’s hateful message, which is why she decided to post a picture of it on her Facebook page.

“My car isn’t silver, for one,” Washington wrote in the now-deleted post. “For two, I wasn’t rude. I didn’t have any type of hostility. He didn’t have any hostility with me.” She went on to explain her decision to share the message on social media, saying she “wasn’t going to say anything and [was going to] give them the opportunity to do right, but nothing has been done,” according to the Clarion Ledger.

Washington claims she had requested that the employee who printed the slur on the receipt be fired, as she felt “racially ridiculed and demeaned as a African American Female.” When her messages to the restaurant’s higher-ups seemed to be ignored, that is when she decided to go public.

“I seek justice for this hate crime and I will no longer remain silent,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ve lived in Oxford for 5 years and I’m still having to deal with this type of ignorance. I’m not a rude or hateful person. I was not rude when I was at this establishment and was greeted with this kind of service. I will not stand for it.”

Luckily for Washington, her decision to go public with the whole scenario paid off, as Who Dat’s posted a reply to the customer’s post, assuring her that the employee had indeed been fired. The restaurant’s owner, Wylie Coleman, even met with with Washington face to face after that.

In a lengthy note posted to the restaurant’s Facebook, Coleman wrote that he sat down with Washington for an hour and a half on Tuesday “in shock and remorse” to discuss “a broad range of issues and goals in our lives as we work through the summer.” He said he and Washington “have so much common ground.” Coleman called the racist receipt “no joke” and “a vivid insult describing oppression which stabs four-five immediate generations.” He said he couldn’t explain the employee’s action and that it “did not represent us as a business or [personally].”

He also declared that the decision to terminate and ban the employee was a joint one made with Washington, as it would be “the only way to move forward.” He added, “From the bottom of my heart I would like to apologize to the young ladies that were attacked by this injustice. We have a lot of work to do as humans and representative[s] of the community.”