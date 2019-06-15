2-Pack Rap-tor: Drake Drops A Pair Of Bangers To Celebrate Toronto’s NBA Championship, “Omerta” & “Money In The Grave” Feat. Rick Ross

Drake Releases 2 New Songs “Omerta” And “Money In The Grave”

There’s no doubt Drake is still running around acting like he played in game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Toronto Raptors are NBA champs and to celebrate Aubrey has unleashed two new joints to pop champagne to.

The first of which is called “Omerta”. Press play below to hear it.

On the following page, you can hear Drake’s duet with Rick Ross called “Money In The Grave”.