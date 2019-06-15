Pump Ya Brakes, Angela: Rob Kardashian Refuses To Allow Baby Dream On Blac Chyna’s Reality TV Show

Rob Kardashian Refuses To Allow Dream On Blac Chyna Show

Rob Kardashian isn’t really here for Blac Chyna’s clout-chasing shenanigans.

According to TMZ, Chyna wants to put her 2-year-old daughter Dream on full reality TV blast and Rob ain’t trying to hear it. Chyna sent Rob release forms to sign and his lawyer Marty Singer replied with a letter threatening major legal action if Chyna tries to proceed without Rob’s consent.

Rob and Chyna have 50/50 custody of Dream and there is absolutely nothing that Chyna can do without his blessing.

Outside of the drama that he has already gone through with his buxom, blonde, baby mama, Rob’s own experience with reality TV hasn’t exactly been 5-stars. He doesn’t want his daughter exposed to the long days of shooting, staging lights, and everything else that comes along with f***ery production.

“Should The Zeus Network proceed with releasing any episodes of the Series or related materials containing Dream’s likeness, it will be acting at its own peril and exposing itself to significant liability.”

Can’t really blame Rob. Chyna just fought her mother and hairdresser in just a matter of weeks.