Ainno Rodeo, Bruh: Did Kylie Jenner Call Off Engagement To Travis Scott To “Experience Men” Before Marriage??

Kylie Jenner Isn’t Sure If She Wants To Marry Travis Scott

Things between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been a bit rocky ever since he reportedly got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

Despite their issues, Kylie and Travis were rumored to be engaged after folks spotted her wearing a FAT diamond ring on THAT hand. But will the coupled-up co-parents ACTUALLY make it down the aisle?

Let the latest RadarOnline report tell it, hell f**k naw. A source tells them that Kylie isn’t really interested in being Mrs. Sicko Mode anymore:

“Kylie isn’t even sure that she wants to spend the rest of her life with him anymore,” said the informant close to Kylie, 21. “She feels like she hasn’t gotten to experience men to know that he is the one she wants to be with forever.”

How many men are we talkin’ about?

Additionally, Kylie is said to have quite a bit of apprehension about having the money conversation with Travis.

“Kylie is very aware of how her money would affect their marriage. She doesn’t want to have the conversation with Travis about a prenup, or anything like that,” the insider told Radar.

SHE WANT PRENUP! SHE WANT PRENUP! YEAHHHHHHH!

Cold world for Travis. Then again, maybe he’s dodging a bullet. Ultimately he and Kylie will always been connected because of Stormi. Sounds like a win-win.