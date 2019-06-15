Are You Still Watching? Marvel Drops A Sneak Peek Clip From The Final Season Of Jessica Jones [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Jessica Jones Final Season Scene

If you’re a Jessica Jones fan then you might want to consider this a spoiler alert.

Marvel and Netflix have released a scene from the upcoming-and-final season of the streaming comic book-based drama.

Press play on it below.

Check out an additional trailer on the next page.

You tuning in?

12
