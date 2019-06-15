No Hate: Khloe And Kim Kardashian Support Lamar Odom By “Liking” His Revelatory Memoir On Instagram
Khloe And Kim Kardashian Support Lamar Odom’s Book
They. Are. Fam-i-ly.
Lamar Odom has not completely fallen out of favor with the Kardashian klan and evidence of such lies on his Instagram page.
Recently Lamar posted a picture of his New York Times best-selling memoir Darkness To Light to celebrate his literary achievement. He thanked the fans, friends, family, his publicist, the book publisher, and…Khloe Kardashian.
View this post on Instagram
Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light! What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times. My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight #nytimesbestseller
The warm regards didn’t fall on deaf ears (or thumbs as it were) Khloe Kardashian double-tapped the post and even left an uplifting comment for her former flame:
“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining”
She wasn’t the only K to leave Lamar a good tidings, Kim Kardashian also double-tapped Lammy’s grateful ‘gram. When asked about a potential reconciliation with Khloe on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show, Lamar replied:
“I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” he said.
Awwwww, poor thang.
