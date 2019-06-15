No Hate: Khloe And Kim Kardashian Support Lamar Odom By “Liking” His Revelatory Memoir On Instagram

Khloe And Kim Kardashian Support Lamar Odom’s Book

They. Are. Fam-i-ly.

Lamar Odom has not completely fallen out of favor with the Kardashian klan and evidence of such lies on his Instagram page.

Recently Lamar posted a picture of his New York Times best-selling memoir Darkness To Light to celebrate his literary achievement. He thanked the fans, friends, family, his publicist, the book publisher, and…Khloe Kardashian.

The warm regards didn’t fall on deaf ears (or thumbs as it were) Khloe Kardashian double-tapped the post and even left an uplifting comment for her former flame:

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining”

She wasn’t the only K to leave Lamar a good tidings, Kim Kardashian also double-tapped Lammy’s grateful ‘gram. When asked about a potential reconciliation with Khloe on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show, Lamar replied:

“I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her,” he said.

Awwwww, poor thang.