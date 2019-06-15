They’re UPSET! Hibachi Hatin’ Drake Harangues Benihana And Heats Up Broke Vivant Twitter Faster Than An Onion Volcano
- By Bossip Staff
Drake Slanders Benihana And People Are Upset
The internet waited up last night in anticipation of Drake releasing the two new songs he promised after the Raptors big NBA championship win against the Warriors.
One of those songs, “Money In The Grave”, features a very demeaning depiction of popular hibachi restaurant Benihana. The lyrics go as follows:
Vivid memory, can someone send me a real ni**a interlude?
To me, Benihana is pigeon food
This not a forgivin’ mood
Pigeon. Food.
Those who fancy Benihana are SO appalled. Flip it over to see the funniest and most outraged reactions.
