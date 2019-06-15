They’re UPSET! Hibachi Hatin’ Drake Harangues Benihana And Heats Up Broke Vivant Twitter Faster Than An Onion Volcano

Drake Slanders Benihana And People Are Upset

The internet waited up last night in anticipation of Drake releasing the two new songs he promised after the Raptors big NBA championship win against the Warriors.

One of those songs, “Money In The Grave”, features a very demeaning depiction of popular hibachi restaurant Benihana. The lyrics go as follows:

Vivid memory, can someone send me a real ni**a interlude? To me, Benihana is pigeon food This not a forgivin’ mood

Pigeon. Food.

When Drake said “To me, Benihana is pigeon food” but you’ve been saving up to take your girl there pic.twitter.com/52WYLljcW5 — yeah (@SometimesRJ) June 15, 2019

