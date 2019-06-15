They’re UPSET! Hibachi Hatin’ Drake Harangues Benihana And Heats Up Broke Vivant Twitter Faster Than An Onion Volcano

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

2019 NBA Finals - Game One

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Drake Slanders Benihana And People Are Upset

The internet waited up last night in anticipation of Drake releasing the two new songs he promised after the Raptors big NBA championship win against the Warriors.

One of those songs, “Money In The Grave”, features a very demeaning depiction of popular hibachi restaurant Benihana. The lyrics go as follows:

Vivid memory, can someone send me a real ni**a interlude?

To me, Benihana is pigeon food

This not a forgivin’ mood

Pigeon. Food.

Those who fancy Benihana are SO appalled. Flip it over to see the funniest and most outraged reactions.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Hip-Hop Beef, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.