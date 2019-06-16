Kang Thangs: T.I. Signs On To Star In Will Smith Produced Movie About The Flint Water Crisis

T.I. Set To Star In Film About Flint Water Crisis

According to Deadline, T.I. has just signed on to star in the Will Smith-produced film depicting the tragedy that was the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

Flint will be produced by Overbook Entertainment and will reportedly follow the story of a spiritually reformed ex-convict who finds himself in the midst of a murder mystery while his hometown of Flint deals with the consequences of the water crisis. Executive producers for the film include late director John Singleton, Caleeb Pinkett and James Lassiter from Overbook, T.I., and Brian Sher from Grand Hustle Films.

T.I. is no stranger to the big screen. Having flexed his acting chops in a bunch of films over the last few years, this is set to show the legendary rapper’s acting range by tackling the serious role.