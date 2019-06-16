A Lil’ Positivity: Street In Front Of NASA Headquarters Renamed ‘Hidden Figures Way’
NASA paid homage to the pioneering mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson with a permanent tribute at the space headquarters.
According to Vibe, The women, who were portrayed in the critically acclaimed film Hidden Figures, were the inspiration behind naming the street in their likeness. The African-American women broke both gender and racial barriers all while influencing generations to come for women of color in STEM.
Hidden Figures author Margot Lee Shetterly expressed how significant the moment was:
“Naming this street Hidden Figures Way serves to remind us, and everyone who comes here, of the standard that was set by these women, with their commitment to science and their embodiment of the values of equality, justice and humanity. But, let it also remind us of the Hidden Figures way, which is to open our eyes to [contributions] of the people around us so that their names, too, are the ones that we remember at the end of the story.”
Katherine Johnson. Dorothy Vaughan. Mary Jackson. — Known as the #HiddenFigures, these women HAND calculated the trajectories that launched astronauts into orbit 🌕 but their names were left out of history for a long time after. Yesterday, the 300 block of E Street SW in Washington DC outside of the @NASA HQ was officially renamed Hidden Figures Way to honor them and remind the world what women can do. #WomenInTech #STEM #Space
