A Lil’ Positivity: Street In Front Of NASA Headquarters Renamed ‘Hidden Figures Way’

Street In Front Of NASA Headquarters Renamed To ‘Hidden Figures Way’

NASA paid homage to the pioneering mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson with a permanent tribute at the space headquarters.

According to Vibe, The women, who were portrayed in the critically acclaimed film Hidden Figures, were the inspiration behind naming the street in their likeness. The African-American women broke both gender and racial barriers all while influencing generations to come for women of color in STEM.

Honoring Hidden Figures: Here's the moment that the street outside of NASA HQ in Washington, D.C., was officially renamed to honor the black female mathematicians who paved the way for NASA to make it to space. Read the story: https://t.co/t6jWn4V6Y5 pic.twitter.com/syqy4MWOEX — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 12, 2019

Hidden Figures author Margot Lee Shetterly expressed how significant the moment was: