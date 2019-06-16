Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Legal Team Representing Phoenix Family Terrorized & Threatened By Police Over Barbie Doll

Jay Z’s Legal Team Representing Black Phoenix Family

After a Phoneix family’s shocking encounter with police went viral, they’re getting support from high places.

As previously reported Dravon Ames and his fiancé Iesha Harper were driving with their daughters, ages 1 and 4, before they were terrorized by police. Officers approached the family after the 4-year-old slipped a Barbie into her backpack unbeknownst to the parents.

Police overreacted to the alleged theft and pulled out their guns threatening to kill Iesha who’s currently pregnant, in front of her children. An officer also told Dravon “I’m going to put a cap in your a**, I’m gonna shoot you in your (expletive) face” before pulling him out of the car, kicking him in the right leg, and punching him in the back.

BREAKING: New video shows a deranged cop threatening to shoot a Black mother dead because her 4-year-old toddler "stole" a 99 cent Barbie from a dollar store. UNBELIEVABLE! THIS IS AMERICA… #Racism #PhoenixPD #BlackLivesMAtter #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/bFZ1jcj9cE — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 14, 2019

Now Jay Z’s Roc Nation legal team, Team ROC, is swooping in to help (pro bono!) as the family pursues a $10 million lawsuit against the city of Phoenix. The couple says the officers committed battery, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest and infliction of emotional distress in addition to violating their civil rights.

AZ Central reports that Team ROC is not only providing legal support, Team ROC’s calling for the termination of the police officers and “ensuring the well-being of the children,” according to Didier Morais, a PR spokesperson for the organization.

Team ROC has secured high-profile attorney Alex Spiro to join the family’s legal team and they’re planning to pursue a child neglect charge against one of the officers.

“There is no place for that behavior in our world – let alone our justice system – and we are calling for the immediate termination of the police officers in question,” said Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz. “We are committed to supporting the family to ensure that justice is served.”

In case you forgot, Team ROC is known for getting results. The legal team stepped in to stop the deportation of 21 Savage.

Kudos to Roc Nation for helping this family get the justice they deserve.