SMH: A Shooting At Costco In Corona, California Leaves 1 Dead And 3 Injured

Southern California Costco Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

A suspect is in custody after opening fire in a Costco Wholesale store in Southern California on Friday, according to reports from Yahoo! News.

Corona Police officer, Lt. Jeff Edwards, says that the incident stemmed from an argument between the alleged gunman and his targets. Although the nature of the dispute has not been disclosed, The Lieutenant said it does not appear to be a domestic dispute.

After responding to reports of gunshots, the police arrived at the scene and found four victims. Of these four victims, one was fatally injured while the other was an off-duty police officer from another unit. Those who were struck along with the gunman were all taken to a nearby hospital to have their injuries evaluated.

Other shoppers were also reportedly injured trying to leave the store. According to a statement fromEdwards, customers were attempting to get to safety during the incident but the store’s emergency doors would not open–This caused many to panic, which lead to injuries.

“It’s not very fun when you’re scared and you’re running for your life and you’re trying to open a door that says ’emergency’ and they don’t open,” one shopper named Rachel Flores told the local news. “Everybody was freaking out. People were falling over each other… Everybody’s running around.”

As of now, the authorities have yet to release the suspect’s name to the public, but they do claim to have identified all of the parties involved in the initial dispute.