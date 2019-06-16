AD To LA: The Pelicans Reportedly Agree To Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers In Huge Multiplayer Deal
NBA Star Anthony Davis Is Making His Way To Los Angeles
After an exciting trade standoff, the Los Angeles Lakers edged out all the other teams and ended up winning the bid for Anthony Davis.
Like always, Adrian Wojnarowski is the one who shared details of the deal.
NBA expert Marc Stein added that The Hornets’ Kemba Walker is a top prospect to assemble a possible Big Three in L.A, tweeting, “Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources.”
Lonzo, on the other hand, hasn’t publicly reacted to the news yet–but his teammates Ingram and Hart both posted their reactions on their IG Stories and seem to be pleased.
Since his agent Rich Paul announced Anthony Davis’ request to be traded, it really seemed like the entire league was positioning itself to land the superstar center. But the Pelicans played hard-to-get with their marquee player, letting the world know they wouldn’t be rushed to move Davis–this was until the Pelicans won the NBA Draft Lottery. After acquiring assumed no. 1 pick Zion Williamson, New Orleans’ new general manager David Griffin began to open the doors to potential suitors.
With news of his trade to Los Angeles, the odds of them as championship contenders have gone up. And for what it’s worth, LeBron James seems pretty happy with his new teammate.
