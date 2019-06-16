AD To LA: The Pelicans Reportedly Agree To Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers In Huge Multiplayer Deal

- By Bossip Staff

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

NBA Star Anthony Davis Is Making His Way To Los Angeles

After an exciting trade standoff, the Los Angeles Lakers edged out all the other teams and ended up winning the bid for Anthony Davis.

Like always, Adrian Wojnarowski is the one who shared details of the deal.

NBA expert Marc Stein added that The Hornets’ Kemba Walker is a top prospect to assemble a possible Big Three in L.A, tweeting, “Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources.”

Spike Eskin also added that of this possible Big Three, none of them played one playoff game this year–making them all well-rested and ready to start next season with some serious energy.

As the news of this huge story broke, most fans knew that it was only a matter of time until Lavar Ball got word that his pride and joy Lonzo was getting traded. At the time, he was spending his Saturday at the Drew League watching his youngest son LaMelo play and according to those in the building, he looked visibly upset.
He even ended up speaking on the situation, saying the trade isn’t a big deal because his son works well with anyone.

Lonzo, on the other hand, hasn’t publicly reacted to the news yet–but his teammates Ingram and Hart both posted their reactions on their IG Stories and seem to be pleased.

Since his agent Rich Paul announced Anthony Davis’ request to be traded, it really seemed like the entire league was positioning itself to land the superstar center. But the Pelicans played hard-to-get with their marquee player, letting the world know they wouldn’t be rushed to move Davis–this was until the Pelicans won the NBA Draft Lottery. After acquiring assumed no. 1 pick Zion Williamson, New Orleans’ new general manager David Griffin began to open the doors to potential suitors.

With news of his trade to Los Angeles, the odds of them as championship contenders have gone up. And for what it’s worth, LeBron James seems pretty happy with his new teammate.

Categories: Ballers, Did You Know, For the Fellas

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.