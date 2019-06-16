AD To LA: The Pelicans Reportedly Agree To Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers In Huge Multiplayer Deal

NBA Star Anthony Davis Is Making His Way To Los Angeles

After an exciting trade standoff, the Los Angeles Lakers edged out all the other teams and ended up winning the bid for Anthony Davis.

Like always, Adrian Wojnarowski is the one who shared details of the deal.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA. Here we go. https://t.co/Yf6cjlhvv4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

NBA expert Marc Stein added that The Hornets’ Kemba Walker is a top prospect to assemble a possible Big Three in L.A, tweeting, “Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources.”

Spike Eskin also added that of this possible Big Three, none of them played one playoff game this year–making them all well-rested and ready to start next season with some serious energy.

In LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kemba Walker, the Lakers look to score a Big Three that did not manage to play one playoff game this year. Well rested. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) June 15, 2019

As the news of this huge story broke, most fans knew that it was only a matter of time until Lavar Ball got word that his pride and joy Lonzo was getting traded. At the time, he was spending his Saturday at the Drew League watching his youngest son LaMelo play and according to those in the building, he looked visibly upset.

He even ended up speaking on the situation, saying the trade isn’t a big deal because his son works well with anyone.

LaVar Ball’s reaction to the trade: “Lonzo works good with anybody so it’s not a big deal.” pic.twitter.com/MEbHNqelwF — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 15, 2019

Lonzo, on the other hand, hasn’t publicly reacted to the news yet–but his teammates Ingram and Hart both posted their reactions on their IG Stories and seem to be pleased.