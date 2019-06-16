Coparents Or Couple? Porsha Wishes Dennis A ‘Happy First Father’s Day’, Speaks On Their RHOA Relationship

Porsha Williams Speaks On Dennis McKinley Relationship Amid Cheating Rumors, Fans Speculate They Broke Up

Porsha Williams recently sent a sweet message her fiance’s way. As previously reported rumors swirled that Porsha called off her engagement to Dennis McKinley after she unfollowed (and refollowed) him on Instagram sparking claims by bloggers that he cheated.

Now Porsha’s speaking out for the first time on her relationship since the speculation started and explaining why she took so long to address the rumors.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time. Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day,” said Williams during the American Black Film Festival in Miami as reported by ESSENCE. “I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show,” Williams continued, “but at the same time I’m human and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

“Mistakes”, huh???

She also added that despite the rumors, she’ll “absolutely love Dennis forever” and she still thanks God for the blessing she claimed. If you can remember, Porsha said during the RHOA season 10 reunion that she’d soon be married and pregnant.

“What I will always do is make sure I protect family,” she said. “He will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever. We absolutely go through our ups and downs together. And I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago.” She added, “There are still be things in any of us that aren’t perfect, that we have to deal with as a family. But overall I am still thankful to God and I know he is holding both of our hands as long as we stay in prayer.”

Well, at least Porsha’s staying positive. RHOA cameras are rolling for season 12 so we’re SURE we’ll see how all this plays out.

