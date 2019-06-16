Pure Comedy: Desus Nice On Why Father’s Day Isn’t A Real Holiday [Video]

Father’s Day Not A Real Holiday For Desus And Here’s Why

In honor of Father’s Day, Desus Nice stepped into his office to give us all some insight into why it’s not actually a real holiday.

During the video, the Bronx native talks about popping gifts for Father’s Day, things he’s starting to do that remind him of his own dad, and whether or not he considers himself a father to his pets.

Peep Desus’ latest episode of “Office Hours” down below to hear his thoughts on today’s holiday.