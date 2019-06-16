Blac Chyna Blasts Back At Rob’s Hypocrisy Over Blocking Dream From Her Show But Keeping Her Up With The “Contrived” Kardashians

Blac Chyna Responds To Rob Kardashian’s Legal Objections To Dream Appearing On Her Show

If you thought Blac Chyna was gonna let Rob’s lil lawyer bully her over Dream being on her show, you thought wrong. Chyna took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to blast back at her ex, pointing out the hypocrisy of his objections, considering he’d allowed their daughter and her birthday party to be part of a scene on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In an iPhone note dated June 15, 2019 at 2:51 PM Chyna wrote:

As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult with me, “the mother of his child”, Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show “The Real Blac Chyna.” Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show. First an foremost, I would never allow her 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to “long hours” on the set. Also, the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I, during the filming of “The Real Blac Chyna” took place outside the presence of my daughter. I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship. Again, had Rob directly contacted me to discuss, he would have learned that as the Executive Producer of my show “The Real Blac Chyna,” I have the ability to control which scenes are included in the sow. However, I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, Including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent. My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.

Welp… We’d say she made some valid points. All we want to know is, has anybody asked Dream if she wants to be on either side of her family’s reality tv cameras? What do you think the outcome will be for Rob and Chyna’s latest dispute?