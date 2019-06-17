So Sad: Triple Suicide Bombing Kills Dozen Of People In Nigeria

Triple Suicide Bombing Leaves At Least 30 People Dead

A major tragedy hit northeastern Nigeria on Monday that left dozens of people dead.

According to The New York Times, at least 30 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing, according to emergency services. Sources say the attacks bear the markings of the Boko Haram jihadist group.

On Sunday, three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in the town of Konduga, where soccer fans were viewing a game on T.V.

Usman Kachalla, the head of operations for the Nigerian emergency management agency, explained on Monday, “The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured.”

Ali Hassan, who heads a self-defense group in Konduga, said the attack occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday and the operator of the hall had prevented one of the attackers from entering the crowded venue.

“There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber who blew himself up,” Hassan said by telephone, adding that two other bombers were among the crowd at a tea stall nearby when they detonated their vests.

“Nine people died on the spot, including the operator, and 48 were injured,” Hassan said.

Kachalla of the emergency management agency said that the large number of fatalities was because responders couldn’t reach the site of the explosion quickly and they were ill equipped to deal with the large numbers wounded.

Boko Haram remains a suspect in the tragedy. They’ve led a decade-long campaign to create a hard-lined Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria. The last suicide bomb attack was just in April, when two bombers blew themselves up outside the garrison town of Monguno, wounding one soldier while killing another soldier and a vigilante.

So far, Boko Haram has claimed 27,000 lives and forced about two million people to flee their homes.

Prayers and condolences to those who lost people in the attack.