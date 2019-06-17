UPDATE* Blue Balls Brand: Lavar Ball Tries To Deny Making Obvious Sexual Innuendo To Molly Qerim On ‘First Take’

Lavar Ball Made An Unwarranted Comment To First Take’s Molly Qerim

**UPDATE**

TMZ is reporting that Lavar’s rep, Denise White, has issued a statement in an attempt to clarify spin his comment to First Take host Molly Qerim:

Now, LaVar’s rep, Denise White, is issuing a statement from the BBB camp … saying, “[LaVar] was asked if he wanted to switch gears, in his mind switching gears was ‘changing the subject anytime’ and he said, ‘yes, you can switch gears with me anytime.’ At NO time was that intended or meant to be sexual in nature.”

ESPN reportedly checked Lavar according to a statement of their own:

“LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that.”

Wonder what Molly thinks of all this?

Lavar Ball RARELY misses an opportunity to embarrass himself on the national stage and today his penchant for playing himself shined bright on ESPN.

Ball appeared on First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and host Molly Qerim. It should be noted that host Molly Qerim is married to Jalen Rose and we’ll explain why.

Better yet. The video below. will explain why.

Lavar Ball is wildin’ on first take…🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U6OsfHmQTa — Sports Plug 2.0 (@SportsPlug_) June 17, 2019

Lavar married as hell talkin’ like that to another married woman on national television. Clout-chasin’ at the tender age of 51.

At the end of the show, Molly had a lil’ something to say about it…

Molly Qerim jokes about calling HR after awkward exchange with LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/4NMhhyBFxd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

The streets wanna know what Jalen Rose is going to have to say about this…