Common Chats With “Red Table Talk” About How His Daughter Forced Him To Change And Being Ready To Be Somebody’s Hubby

Common Discusses Past Relationship Issues, Sex Abuse And Readiness For Marriage On “Red Table Talk”

The new episode of the Daytime Emmy nominated show, RED TABLE TALK, featuring Common is now available on Facebook Watch! After years of success as a rapper and actor, Common found himself stuck in a cycle of failed relationships – both romantic and familial. In his conversation with the ladies of “Red Table Talk” Common discusses his book “Let Love Have The Last Word,” working through issues with his mother and daughter, the sexual abuse trauma he endured and how therapy helped him end the destructive cycles.

Check out the new episode HERE!

If you watch it through the end when Common asks fan questions he even addresses whether or not he’s reunited romantically with Angela Rye. He gives sort of a non-answer answer but we’ll just say we’re rooting for them!