BlackPressMatters MadameNoire/Hello Beautiful Editor Keyaira Kelly Talks Melaniny Media On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Keyaira Kelly On “The Breakfast Club”

One of our favorite family members recently brought her beauty and brilliance to “The Breakfast Club.”

Keyaira Kelly of MadameNoire/Hello Beautiful discussed her #BlackPressMatters movement on Power 105 during an in-depth convo on what it’s really like working as a black journalist.

Keyaira who wrote a piece on #BlackPressMatters for Hello Beautiful is drawing attention to the fact that a number of your fave celebs skip and snub black writers during red carpets, screenings and the like.

Keyaira also pointed out something we TOO have noticed, that certain celebs won’t repost interviews from black media.

“No matter how good the interview was, they wouldn’t share it, they wouldn’t post it,” said Keyaira. “I just started thinking about how the black press has played such a huge role in our ability to be seen and be visible and that support isn’t bounced back to our site.”

It’s really a crying shame that in 2019 black reporters have to beg for inclusivity, we applaud Keyaira for being at the forefront of the fight.

Watch her on “The Breakfast Club” below.