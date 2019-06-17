Dream Doll Tosses Her Wig, Rocks Her Naturally Beautiful Tresses [Video]

Dream Doll Shows Off Her Natural Hair Under Her Wigs

It’s always interesting to see how stars look under their hair and makeup! Rapper Dream Doll tossed her wig last week and wore her naturally popping hair. It’s a big deal for the rapper who uses her lace front to protect her edges and hair length.

If you peep her bob in this freestyle video, it might look like a weave but look again…

In a recent vlog, Dream Doll gives us the step by step process of her getting her hair styled by celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae (one of Nicki Minaj’s stylist). She grew her curls down to her back before chopping it into a bob. The end result is SEXY.

Hit play to see it.