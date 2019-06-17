Stop—Wait A Minute: Lloyd Brings His Classic Hits To #BirthdayBashATL2019 [Video]

Lloyd Performs At Birthday Bash 2019

Lloyd brought his undeniable talent to #BirthdayBashATL2019 and the awaiting crowd couldn’t have been happier. Our fave “curly-headed black boy” hit the stage this weekend at Atlanta’s Statefarm Arena and performed his hits “You”, “Southside” and “Lay It Down.” He also brought out the acoustic guitar for his track “Tru.”

Get nostalgic with Lloyd below.