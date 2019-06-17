A Mad Ting: 2 People Shot During Toronto Raptors Championship Celebration, Thousands Run For Their Lives

1 Shot And Injured At Raptors Championship Celebration

The Raptors championship celebration in Nathan Phillips Square has been marred by violence.

There aren’t very many details available as of yet, but a Toronto news station is reporting that a woman has been shot.

#BREAKING: Toronto police say they are responding to reports that a woman has been shot at Nathan Phillips Square. — CP24 (@CP24) June 17, 2019

UPDATE: Toronto police say that two victims have been located following the the shooting incident at Nathan Phillips Square. Two people also taken into custody and two firearms recovered. Injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening. — CP24 (@CP24) June 17, 2019

There are reportedly 2 million people in attendance and the gunshots sent THOUSANDS running for their lives.

Holy crap, stay safe everyone!! pic.twitter.com/iJ1TeSBJLL — Leslie D (@DynamicVapor) June 17, 2019

According to CP24, the police have arrested the suspects and recovered the guns:

“Two people have been arrested and two firearms recovered,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 by phone.

We pray that everyone remains safe and can continue to enjoy the celebration that they’ve waited so long for.