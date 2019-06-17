A Mad Ting: 2 People Shot During Toronto Raptors Championship Celebration, Thousands Run For Their Lives

- By Bossip Staff

NBA: JUN 17 Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

1 Shot And Injured At Raptors Championship Celebration

The Raptors championship celebration in Nathan Phillips Square has been marred by violence.

There aren’t very many details available as of yet, but a Toronto news station is reporting that a woman has been shot.

There are reportedly 2 million people in attendance and the gunshots sent THOUSANDS running for their lives.

According to CP24, the police have arrested the suspects and recovered the guns:

“Two people have been arrested and two firearms recovered,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 by phone.

We pray that everyone remains safe and can continue to enjoy the celebration that they’ve waited so long for.

