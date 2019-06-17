Ha-Ha, Lil B!t¢h: N-Word Spewing Parkland Student Has Harvard Admission Rescinded Over Racist “Humor”

Parkland Shooting Survivor’s Harvard Acceptance Rescinded Over Racism

Consequences and repercussions, ladies and gentlemen. THAT is the name of the game.

The internet is literally flooded with white kids saying “ni**er” and many of them probably won’t suffer any of the aforementioned results for their actions, but today at least on of them will.

According to a story in the NYTimes, a student who survived the Parkland massacre last year will no longer be allowed to attend Havard in the fall after the school became aware of his idea of s#!ts and giggles.

18-year-old Kyle Kashuv posted the following thread on Twitter:

7/ Harvard decided to rescind my admission with the following letter. pic.twitter.com/P3bLkF3hHn — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

All that begging and pleading ended with…

Kyle even had the nerve to be righteously indignant about the university’s decision!

10/ Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning. If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

He ACTUALLY tried to use the shooting as cover for his racist BS. The whiteness is blinding.

Because of Kyle’s slurry shenanigans, “n-word” is currently trending in America because of the fools who have tied capes to their thumbs in his defense.

Let us say, in our most sincere tone, f**k dem kids.