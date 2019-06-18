Come On Big Dreez! Dreezy Signs With PUMA And Stars In New Campaign ‘CALI Bold’

Dreezy Signs With PUMA And Stars In New Campaign ‘CALI Bold’

PUMA announced that it has tapped Interscope recording artist, Dreezy to join its growing roster! Making her debut in the brand’s new CALI Bold campaign, PUMA selected the hip-hop star as the energetic new face of its campaign due in-part to her incredible fashion sense as well as further integrating music with fashion and sports, a hybrid culture PUMA has become known for. After releasing her new album Big Dreez earlier this year, Dreezy joins the PUMA team alongside fellow musicians Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, Big Sean, G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, and YBN Cordae, among others.

“I’m so excited to work with a genuine brand like PUMA, that matches my style and energy!” says Dreezy.

An evolution from PUMA’s signature California silhouette, the women’s-specific CALI Bold is an all-white sneaker with contrasting bold PUMA branding on the outsole. Bound to be a staple this summer, the CALI Bold retails for $80 and will be available in-stores and online at PUMA.com starting June 20th