Rick Ross, O.T. Genasis, Pardison Fontaine & Casanova 2x Surprise Fans At Grits & Biscuits NYC Block Party

NYC summer got a little hotter as guests at the 5th Annual Grits & Biscuits Block Party were surprised with performances from Rick Ross, O.T. Genasis, Casanova 2x and Pardison Fontaine on the Pier 17 Rooftop for a crowd-pleasing concert experience that celebrates Southern culture through urban music & cultural connections.

More than 3,000 guests turned up with Fontaine who kicked things off with hit record “Backin’ It Up” and set the tone for Brooklyn native Casanova 2x’s high-energy hometown performance.

Atlanta-born and Long Beach-raised rapper O.T. Genasis sent the crowd into a tizzy with chart-topping hits like (Beyonce’ approved) “Everybody Mad”, “Cut It”, and “Thick” before paying homage to his friend–late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Next up was Rick Ross who closed out the show with some of his hottest hits like “The Boss,” You Know I Got It,” and “Diced Pineapples” before turning it over to the crowd to show him why a Grits & Biscuits party is legendary.

Naturally, the night ended with a massive crowd swag surf wave and ultimate line-dance to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go”.