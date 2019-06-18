Bawdy Party: Tyra Banks Is Set To Star In & Executive Produce Body-Positive ‘Beauty’ Docuseries

Tyra Banks To Executive Produce Body Positive Mini-Series

Tyra Banks has her next creation in the works.

The America’s Next Top Model creator is set to star in and executive produce Beauty, a new docuseries for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi.

According to reports from Deadline, Beauty “is going to serve as a mirror for us to question societal standards that have defined us – going deep to tackle compelling topics head on in every episode, making you question everything you ever thought was beautiful… nothing will be off limits. Beauty‘s mission is to break down barriers and challenge traditional notions, all while captivating, inspiring and exploring beauty revolutions and evolutions across the globe.”

Banks also spoke about the project, saying, “As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty.” She continued, “Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

Tyra will both star in and executive produce the series, which is produced by Network Entertainment for Quibi.