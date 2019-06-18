Woah: Doctors Find Big A** Worm Inside Woman Who Suffered From Decade Long Stomach Ache [Video]

Doctors Find Foot-Long Worm In Woman’s Intestines

If the terrifying tales of folks getting poisoned in the DR and Mexico don’t frighten you enough to watch what you eat and drink, maybe this 41-year old woman’s 10-year long stomach ache will remind you to be more cautious. Ms. Yang has reportedly been suffering from severe stomach pains since 2009, but doctors could never figure out why. She sought the help of numerous physicians over the years, but to no avail.

Yang told reporters:

“It would hurt on and off at first. It’s not always unbearable, but I would feel obvious discomfort in my stomach.”

After meeting China-based Doctor Li Juan, who advised her to have an endoscopy, they found the shocking culprit to Yang’s excruciating stomach pains.

Mirror.co reports:

“Experts at the Second People’s Hospital of Haining in east China discovered the giant roundworm on Friday.The fat white worm, measuring 12 inches in length, was writhing inside the woman’s intestines, which appeared to have the “ideal conditions” to sustain its growth, the medic said. Doctor Li grasped the parasite’s big head with a pair of raptor forceps and yanked the entire length of the roundworm out via the endoscopy incision.”

But how did she wound up with a worm inside of her in the first place? Ms Yang revealed she grew up drinking unboiled water, which is thought to be a contributing factor to her Ascariasis. See the shocking video above.

SMH