WTF?!? Famed Footballer Rod “He Hate Me” Smart Has Been Missing For Nearly A Week

Football Player “He Hate Me” Missing

Some of you may remember the electrifying football player known by many as “He Hate Me”. Rod Smart spend years in the both the NFL and XFL running by defenders and juking them out of their cleats.

Sadly, the NYPost is reporting that Smart is currently missing. He was last seen last Wednesday in Indian Land, South Carolina.

“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” deputies wrote in a missing person advisory. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”

We’re actually very shocked to hear this and we hope that nothing terrible has happened to Rod.

If you or anyone you know has information about his whereabouts please contact Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388.