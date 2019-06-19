Hot Girl S***: Megan Thee Stallion Announced As Apple Music ‘Up Next Artist’

Real f***g hot girl s***!

Megan Thee Stallion Named Apple Music “Up Next” Artist

Our unmitigated favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion has picked up another accolade. Just days after rocking Atlanta’s Birthday Bash, Megan is Apple Music’s latest Up Next Artist.

In the exclusive Apple Music Up Next short shot entirely on iPhone XS and available on June 25, Megan talks about her early days of touring and how she took to throwing house parties for small groups of fans, allowing her “Hotties” intimate, extended access to her and her inner circle.

“I love going to each city and getting to hug them and talk to them and twerk with them,” she says. “Drive the boat with them.”

Fans can watch her talk about the transition from local phenom to bona fide rap star in the exclusive Apple Music Up Next short and listen to her conversation with Beats 1’s Nadeska, where they talk about growing up in Houston, what inspired her to rap, and working with Megan’s longtime hero Juicy J.

The latest Megan Thee Stallion music , along with that of her Up Next peers, is available now on the Apple Music Up Next playlist. On July 8, Megan Thee Stallion will make her late-night U.S. debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music ’s Up Next program.

Check out a sneak peek of Hot Girl Meg’s Apple Music Up short film below: